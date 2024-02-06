Students complete work placement

Launched in 2022 in collaboration with Project Yumi Inc., the Project Wok program focuses on providing essential employability skills to secondary students, facilitating a smoother transition from school to the workforce.

Throughout the placement period, the 27 students were hosted by various departments within Credit Corporation, providing them with exposure to real-world work environments and enabling them to test the skills acquired during the Project Wok training.

This hands-on experience is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, preparing students for the challenges of the professional world.

Credit Corporation's CEO Danny Robinson expressed enthusiasm about the program, stating, "Our vision is to cultivate our workforce for the future, and initiatives like Project Wok play a pivotal role in achieving this goal. Work experience and internships not only benefit the students but also contribute to our company's success by identifying and nurturing talent."

He emphasized the importance of such programs in bridging the gap between education and the workforce, helping students develop practical skills, professional networks, and a clearer understanding of their career aspirations.

"We believe in investing in the development of the youth of today. By providing these students with exposure to our work environment, we not only contribute to their personal and professional growth but also identify potential future leaders for our organization,” said Robinson.