Steamships thanked for canoeing support

The gift was to acknowledge Steamships, as well as its marine services and harbour towage business, Pacific Towing (PacTow) for their many years of support.

The gifted paddle is particularly significant because it has the signatures of the Tahiti World & Pacific Games champions.

Bray said that he was both honoured and delighted to receive the gift on behalf of Steamships and that supporting important cultural and sporting events such as PNG’s participation in the upcoming Pacific Games or the Hiri Moale Festival were all part of Steamships broader commitment to PNG.

The presentation took place at the Royal Papua Yacht Club in Port Moresby and attended by the PNG National Women’s Squad who are training hard for the upcoming Pacific Games in Solomon Islands in November.

The National Women’s Squad also attended the event and the National men’s squad coach, Arua Ben Moide. The national Women’s Squad are on track for the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands.