Steamships supports SMEs

The partnership will see Steamships Group utilise their logistics and distribution channels in the country and also globally to assist vendors to move their items and products.

The partnership includes heavily subsidized freight costs for vendors of Shopsmart PNG to utilize.

Emstret Holdings Limited CEO, Vani Nades said the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to be innovative.

Shopsmart PNG is a digitally inclusive platform that makes it possible for SMEs and informal markets to connect to a wider market nationwide and globally.

Nades said the partnership between Steamships Group and Shopsmart PNG is a huge help and relief.

She added that talks with the Steamships Group to come on board to support the SME platform provided through Emstret Space has been in the works for the last two years.

“When COVID-19 came, things changed. We decided to look at other ways of how they (Steamships Group) can come on board to partner with Emstret Space,” Ms Nades said.

She added that having Steamships come on-board has assisted them to bridge the logistical and distribution gaps faced by vendors of Shopsmart PNG through E-Space.

“The partnership that we have done today was to firm up our conversation.”

Shopsmart PNG offers four different plans for vendors including a free option, Premium Plan, Gold Plan and Unlimited Plan.

The vendors using the paid plans have their own online shop. The platform aims to promote the uniqueness of PNG in the global market.