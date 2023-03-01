Steamships Reports Strong 2022 Results amid PNG's Economic Recovery

The company declared a total dividend of 120 toea per share, up from the previous year's 100 toea.

The hospitality and property divisions saw improvement due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with Pacific Palms property experiencing increased residential occupancy across the portfolio. Coral Sea Hotels continued to expand with the opening of new Enzo's Pizza outlets, despite food and beverage margins being compressed due to rising input inflation.

The integration of Logistics businesses, which includes Consort Express Lines shipping, EastWest Transport, Joint Venture Port Services, and Pacific towing, continued throughout the year with the aim of offering an improved service for customers. Additional shipping, towing, and trucking capacity was added to meet the demand for services.

Despite recording positive results, the Company was not immune to the supply chain constraints and inflationary pressure that prevailed globally. These limitations delayed the progress of various property projects and new investments.

Geoff Cundle, the Chairman, said, "As the effects of COVID-19 receded, businesses and the economy in Papua New Guinea slowly recovered during 2022. Demand for goods and services increased throughout the year with no anticipated post-COVID downturn materialising. Steamships performance in 2022 was solid. Profit attributable to shareholders declined due to the absence of property sales, but a strong underlying performance means the company is well-positioned to benefit from Papua New Guinea's encouraging economic growth prospects."

There is growing optimism that early-works activity for the Papua LNG project and broader infrastructure investment will gain traction in 2023. Steamships is well-positioned to benefit from the improving economic conditions. It remains committed to continuous improvement in productivity and vigilant in identifying opportunities for growth.

Managing Director Rupert Bray said, "PNG is our home and primary place of business. The anticipated openings of Harbourside South, the BSP Branch at Dobel in Hagen, and Portside Business Park this year are exciting additions to our portfolio. We remain committed to contributing to the social and economic growth of PNG and look forward to what we expect to be another strong year in 2023."