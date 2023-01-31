Steamships continues support to festival

Steamships is a Gold sponsor and naming rights sponsor for the Coral Sea Cultural Performance for the festival. A sponsor of K100, 000 was done today at the Motu Koita Assembly Office.

Steamships Trading Company managing director, Rupert Bray shared that Steamships has a really long history with the towns and villages around the coast and its over 105 years now that they have been involved with business and the communities of Motu Koita.

“Hiri Moale is a very important time for us to be able to showcase our relationship with the seven villagers of such and internal part of our history. So we are very proud be sponsoring K100, 000 toward the festival.

“What we like so much about this is, the highly anticipated event helps celebrate everything that is about Hiri Moale, the trade, festival and legacy of seafaring,” he stated.

Bray has experienced the Lagatoi rides for two years and is looking forward for another experience.

Chairman for Motu Koita Assembly and Acting Governor, Dadi Toka Jr, acknowledged the continuous support of Steamships.

Meantime, with Steamships backing the 49th Hiri Moale Festival, this also means job opportunity for the Hiri Hanenamo contestants.

Bray has announced that Steamships will be providing opportunities for the young Motuan women and this was also open to previous contestants.

“This year, we will once again offer employment for all 10 contestants. We have two from last year’s contest who are working full time. It’s been a pleasure having the contestants getting the work experience and then hopefully go on to give them more skills to do whatever they want whether that’s with Steamships or elsewhere,” added Bray.