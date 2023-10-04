Steamships announces WIBF platinum sponsorship

Steamships through its hospitality division, Coral Sea Hotels will serve as the Preferred Hotel Partner for the forum.

Steamships Managing Director, Rupert Bray says, “Our commitment to the WIBF, and more broadly to the indigenous communities globally, goes beyond mere sponsorship. It is a testament to our belief in celebrating the Papua New Guinean cultures and traditions.

"By partnering with the forum through our Coral Sea Hotels chain, we aim to showcase the very best of Papua New Guinean hospitality from Papua New Guinea’s only hotel chain. We believe that our esteemed guests will appreciate the warm welcome, luxurious settings, and rich cultural experiences that Grand Papua Hotel and Ela Beach Hotel offer.”

Under the sponsorship package, Coral Sea Hotels will offer a 50 per cent discount for delegates who stay in their chain of hotels, from K600 per night, to K360 per night.

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru says, “This will certainly make it cheaper and more affordable for both local and international delegates who will be coming to Port Moresby to attend the WIBF. We are very grateful that Steamships who have been in Papua New Guinea for over 100 years has made such a significant contribution as a platinum sponsor to support the indigenous business sector of Papua New Guinea.

“We are extremely grateful for Steamships’ support, and we are hoping that more corporate businesses would also come on board as we look forward to hosting the World Indigenous Business Forum on our shores from October 24-26, 2023.”