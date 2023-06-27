State told to pay up rentals

This outstanding rental bill comprised of K50 million accrued in 2023, and K58 million outstanding from several years prior to 2023.

NSL is seeking payment of its outstanding rental arrears after the State failed to make scheduled payments for the months of February, March, April, May and June, 2023.

Last year, NSL and the State reached an agreement whereby the State would settle the remaining balance of its rental arrears in K10 million monthly instalments.

Nambawan Super chief executive officer, Paul Sayer said the installment includes, K5 million per month to clear the outstanding accrued from prior years, and K5 million to pay it’s current months rental.

The State met the January 2023 installment, but has since not made any further payments.

“NSL continues to follow up with the State to meet its obligations, in the interest of it’s Members’,” Sayer stated.

“The settling of these rental arrears and consistent monthly payments going forward, is crucial to ensuring that NSL Members, which include the very staff that are employed by these State Departments, are able to receive the appropriate return on their investments in these properties.”

State Departments currently occupy NSL’s Revenue Haus, Vulupindi Haus, Eda Tano Haus, AOPI Centre and the Treasury Building in Port Moresby, and NSL Haus in Lae.