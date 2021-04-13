State owes K126m in rentals to NSL

NSL revealed this during the announcement of their 2020 Financial Results recently.

This is highlighted as one of the challenges for the super fund in 2021 given the economic downturn and COVID-19 Impact.

Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sayer, said they house many Government Departments and currently the challenge is getting those rentals to be paid so they can reinvent on behalf of their members, who are predominantly public servants and employees of the State.

“We have commercial properties and residential properties and with the downturn in the economy, there’s a slowing down in payment. Some of our tenants are dragging in payments, that’s a challenge for us because COVID is still continuing in 2021,” said Sayer.

“We have a lot of Government Departments in our buildings. And the challenge that we have with the State at the moment, is like many creditors of the state, we are looking for payments for some of those rental amounts to come through so that we could use those funds to again invest back into areas on behalf of the member,” said Sayer.

Nambawan Super Board Chairman, Reg Monagi, said they are in the same boat as many property owners hit hard, especially during COVID-19, but believe it will get better.

“You will have heard other property owners talking about Government not paying their rent, we are also in the same boat. When things get better, that will turn around, and they will pay,” said Monagi.

The challenge is further worsened by the COVID-19 impact which has seen a reduction in occupancy rates in multiple buildings and properties owned by Nambawan Super.

One of the major hit was the Old Parliament House Limited Properties which devalued by K83 million in 2020.

“If you think about the property portfolio and we have multiple properties around. So there’s certainly a challenge, so we think about the businesses and what you are seeing is that many people are not bringing either consultants or high-end people into the country so a lot of those property will have issues with vacancies.

“Fortunately for us, this building here, we’ve actually secured, we had one space left in this building and we’ve now secured a tenant. So there are instances where individual properties have actually got tenants already in there but generally you are seeing low occupancy.

“And also we hold things like Hotels, so with tourism and those things happening being low, then those businesses are not receiving the same sort of income, the value of those businesses is likely to drop.

“If we can get back to a world like pre-COVID, we would expect tourism to lift, and those hotels to have more people coming through,” Sayer said.