State and RD MoU signing

The primary aim of the MoU is to negotiate commercial terms for the State and RD Corporation to set up a Joint Venture company to initially fish and process all the catch in a new possible cannery within the PMIZ in Madang.

Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru said this is a historical initiative of the Marape- Roso government to go into domestication of the fishing industry where for the first time, a large fishing company will fish the waters of PNG.

Prime Minister James Marape will officiate the MoU signing in Port Moresby today.