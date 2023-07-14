 

State and RD MoU signing

10:08, July 14, 2023
The Government is signing a Memorandum of Understanding with RD Corporation to enter into negotiations to set up a fishing company in Madang.

The primary aim of the MoU is to negotiate commercial terms for the State and RD Corporation to set up a Joint Venture company to initially fish and process all the catch in a new possible cannery within the PMIZ in Madang.

Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru said this is a historical initiative of the Marape- Roso government to go into domestication of the fishing industry where for the first time, a large fishing company will fish the waters of PNG.

Prime Minister James Marape will officiate the MoU signing in Port Moresby today.

