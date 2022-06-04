Star Mountain Museum Project Launched

The project is estimated to cost between K6 million to K7 million and is expected to start in January 2023. The project is significant to Ok Tedi as it gives its contribution to the development of Papua New Guinea.

OTML Managing Director & CEO, Musje Werror, said the project once completed will capture Ok Tedi’s rich history from discovery to production and will showcase prominent people including government and community leaders who have been behind the success of the company.

He stated that it is only fitting that a museum is built to preserve and showcase the company’s history and that of the surrounding mine community for future generations to appreciate and be proud of.

“The museum will be shaped like a star, which is synonymous to the Star Mountains where the Ok Tedi mine is situated,” said Mr Werror.

MRSM Chairman, David Kaiankim applauded the initiative saying it is timely that the landowners are working in unison with OTML and other stakeholders to implement the project.