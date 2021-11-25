Staff Partake In World Quality Week

World Quality Week is about making business and society better and how socially conscious companies create value for their customers by being innovative and improving their products and services.

It is also an opportunity to celebrate quality achievements, and recognize those that uphold trust to sustain and improve performance every day of the year.

The focus this year is on quality’s role in sustainability and its environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact.

SPB’s Quality Assurance Manager, Jamosah Verave said: “Quality is the foundation of sustainable growth in our company, supporting our 2030 Brewing A Better World. Passion for customers and consumers underpins our obsession for quality. A strong quality culture is essential to making sure consumers and customers are at the heart of everything we do.”

The SPB staff engaged in safety and quality checks, food safety virtual Webinars, progressing into meeting the Food Safety Standards Certification 22000 and brewery tours, and staff who never visited the packaging hall were given the opportunity to see how products are packed.

For SPB to continue to brew the highest quality beers and beverages to best serve its’ customers, the staff are encouraged to work together in making this possible.

Ms Verave was happy with the feedback from staff who participated in the World Quality Week, stating that they found the program insightful.

Wesley Rabuni, Site Nurse, SPB Pom said: “I’ve worked in the Brewery for three years but never really understood the quality process until I went on the tour. Processes such as ‘Entrance Quality Control’ (EQC). The first check done was to verify if all raw and packaging materials meet defined specifications before releasing into production. In this case – packaging material EQC are done before releasing into the packaging process to pack our respective brands.”

“We only see the products out in trade, but we don’t see the hard work that’s put into maintaining the quality of the products in packaging,”said Sullyanne Sisii, ICT Network Support Officer.

Qwati Taureka, Off-Trade Metro Manager, SPB Lae said: “Seeing the quality and testing processes of how beer is manufactured was a great learning experience. I gained so much insight that will enable me to provide the right information to customers, when I am out in trade. I am now equipped with information to talk about our quality checks and processes.”

Ms Verave said that overall quality is a sequence of systematic processes developed to maintain product quality, process quality and system quality.

She added: “Nothing works well without an effective interaction of each processes from start to finish. Everyone plays an important part in making and getting our product out in market. Quality is everything we do - it is our culture.”