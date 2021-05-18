Staff applaud partnership

Nasfund internet booths were recently launched at the main market premises, underlining DuluxGroup’s efforts in promoting a savings culture.

DuluxGroup staff at its Lae and Port Moresby sites can now access Nasfund’s member online portal within the comfort of their offices.

DuluxGroup QC technician, Donnelyn Mariye, commended the company’s savings culture initiatives, saying accessibility encourages members to plan their future and work towards it.

“I think displa em wanpla bikpla achievement lo kampani, with the current management and HR initiative lo putim displa kam insait lo helpim mipla ol employees lo save mo lo savings culture.”

She said members can also view their transaction history, which means they can see whether their employer is up-to-date with contributions.

Purchasing officer, Jimmy Epemu, has been with the company for two years now. Apart from highlighting the increase in productivity, he said the portal has made it possible to view their housing advance eligibility any time of any day, as long as they have their laptops or mobile phones with them.

“Mipla ken plen lo whenever mipla laik baim wanpla haus o baim wanpla property. It gives us the planning opportunity lo mipla ken go ahead na wokim.”

Tinting leading hand, Kevin Yoke (Yoh-keh), started with the company in 1989. He said for years, members could only access their superannuation fund statements at the end of the year. But with nasfund utilising technology, members can now access their balance statements whenever they want.

“Isi lo mipla yet go insait lo system na sekim. Isi lo IT man em lainim mipla lo hau bai mipla go insait lo system na sekim.”

Human resources manager, Andrew Topo, said the initiative aims to add real value to their employees as they are the firm’s biggest asset.

“We want to do the right thing upfront to show them our duty of care so that they can continue to serve us. For the first time in 50 years, we’re going to have one workstation at the Port Moresby site and two workstations here in Lae for our shopfloor employees who don’t have access to PCs and laptops.”

(DuluxGroup and nasfund staff in Lae during the launching)