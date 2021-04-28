Sportswear Brand Launched

Qaqa (pronounced Ganga), means “an obsession for Victory” in Fijian and is a brand Pacific sports brand promoting active lifestyle sports by offering sportswear and apparel.

According to Jacks of PNG, although the brand carries items for both men and women, a market survey and customer feedback indicated that there is a need for women’s performance wear for all markets.

It said during the pandemic it is important that people keep fit and take care of their immune system, thus, they have launched this during the pandemic.

The sportswear was tried on by members of the PNG contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, PNG’s champion weightlifter Dika Toua and siblings Teariki and Roselee Numa from the PNG sailing team.

“The clothing is comfortable and I can move freely without any hassle. It is specialized for sportsmen and women and also for everyday people to wear during their daily activities,” said Dika.

Roselee Numa praised how stylish the clothing is, including its flexibility and comfort, while her brother Teariki was delighted at how the men’s sport shorts have pockets that can be used to keep valuables during workouts.

The Qaqa line is available in Jacks stores in Central Waigani and Vision City. Jacks of PNG plans on bringing in more fashionable clothing lines in the future.