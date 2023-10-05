SPICT marks another milestone

The cranes arrived aboard ‘spliethoff’ at 8 am on Saturday, September 30th, at the port operator’s terminal.

SPICT is a subsidiary of Filipino-owned port operator, International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI).

The state-of-the-art Japanese equipment will support SPICT’s yard operations, with Robert Maxwell, CEO of ICTSI South Pacific, saying it will serve the vessels faster and support more efficient landside operations by reducing the port users’ truck turnaround time within the facility.

“Moreover, these RTG are hybrid as they are equipped to collect, store and release electricity during operations, making them the first-of-its-kind in Papua New Guinea,” he stated.



“This shows SPICT’s ongoing efforts to invest in equipment that reduces the terminal’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from its operations.”

On November 29th, 2022, the Lae port received two highly-anticipated ship-to-shore cranes, which are the largest port handling equipment to arrive in Papua New Guinea.

Maxwell described that as “the first big step of our terminal decarbonisation journey”.

“And we are very excited to receive these hybrid RTG cranes to also help reduce our carbon footprint in the yard.”

“Climate change is a big environmental problem and we cannot look the other way. ICTSI South Pacific is fully committed to work internally but also hand in hand with external stakeholders that share our vision of eventually becoming carbon-neutral,” added Inigo Mendibe, GM Commercial ICTSI South Pacific.