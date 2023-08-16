SPICT gets largest container ship ever received in PNG

With a carrying capacity of 2,742 TEU, the GSL Elizabeth was on shore with an overall length of 221 meters and is part of PWX's weekly service of the Swire Shipping Line.

Also in addition to being the largest international container ship in the country, it is quite significant to highlight that GSL Elizabeth is a gearless vessel. This means that a gearless vessel is a ship without cranes, and thus, fully relies on shore-based equipment at its ports of call to load and unload cargo.

SPICT’s achievement indicates confidence in its service delivery and is aligned with the recent investment in pursuit of its vision of making SPICT the most modern and efficient port terminal in the Pacific Islands region.

General Manager Commercial for ICTSI South Pacific, Iñigo Mendibe, shared that ICTSI South Pacific appreciates the trust of Swire Shipping Line in ensuring the gearless vessel call. They are looking forward to seeing more gearless vessels being deployed in the PNG trade.

“Also, apart from being served at SPICT with its Ship-To-Shore cranes, GSL Elizabeth was also served at Motukea International Terminal (MIT) in Port Moresby as part of its service rotation, as the terminal has doubled up its quay equipment with an additional Mobile Harbor Crane that can ensure faster and safer turnaround of a gearless vessel,” stated Mendibe.