Specialized Environmentalist Training for MCC Staff

Environment Manager Steven Opur said the training will enhance the department to assess the environment in the project area and will allow the environmentalists to be able to conduct detailed tests and assessments of the ecosystem.

This training will include environment officers from both Basamuk Refinery and the Kurumbukari Mine.

“In doing so, we will be able to provide accurate reports to the country’s Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA).

The training will improve our current knowledge to be technically fit to provide accurate data in compliance with CEPA for better sustainable management of the plants and animals in the project area,” he said.

Opur oversees all the environmental activities at the Basamuk Refinery, the 135km Slurry Pipeline and Kurumbukari Mine.

He said the environment office focuses entirely on better environment management systems in compliance with laws and regulations provided by CEPA.

The Ramu Nickel and Cobalt project is one of the world-class mining projects operated by Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Ltd in the Madang Province.

Opur said: “Ramu NiCo is a world-class mine that incorporates world standards and to be better, we must ensure that the project is managed in an environmentally sustainable manner.”