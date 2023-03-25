SP reaffirms support to B4H

SP’s Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare says, “SP Brewery has had a long-standing partnership with Businesses for Health, and we are delighted to continue our support for another year.”

B4H’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Ann Calrk commented, “We are grateful for SP Brewery’s ongoing commitment. High rates of TB, drug resistance, and the many cases of TB amongst our children and working people, are bad for business and bad for the economy.”

Dr Ann highlighted last year more than 5000 people died of TB and more than 42, 000 needed lifesaving treatment and support. Most of them were of working age. A quarter of new cases are children.

“TB thrives anywhere where poor health is tolerated or accepted as normal. TB thrives when people are coughing,” she said.

“What we know most about TB, is that TB hates well informed people who respond quickly to signs of disease. TB hates it when a person who has a cough gets checked for free at one of the many FREE TB clinics.”

Both organizations shared the same sentiments of a healthy workforce, stating that a healthy workforce drives success for major industries and the development of Papua New Guinea.

As part of SP Brewery’s ongoing support with B4H, B4H held a workplace TB workshop for SP Brewery staff.

The event coincides with World TB Day which is celebrated annually on March 24.