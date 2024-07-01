SP opens Lae treatment plant

Despite the heavy Lae downpour, Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, officiated at the event in the presence of the first secretary to the Minister for Conservation, Motsy David, the Morobe Provincial Liquor Board, SP Brewery management and staff.

Speaking at the event, managing director, Ed Weggemans, outlined that the wastewater treatment plant plays a vital role in safeguarding water resources and the environment by mitigating the harmful impact of untreated waste water.

“Without proper treatment, this contaminated water can find its way into rivers, lakes and groundwater, posing serious threats to both the ecosystem and human health,” he stated.

“By removing pollutants from wastewater before it is released into the sewage system, these facilities play a critical role in ensuring the availability of clean water for current and future generations.

“As Lae and other centres in PNG grapple with increasing water-related challenges, the importance of these plants in maintaining a functional balance between industry, human needs and environmental sustainability cannot be overstated.”

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, first secretary Motsy highlighted the grave concern of waste management issues throughout the country, saying the ministry of environment and climate change is addressing this by making changes in the policy framework. This includes the push to finalise the National Executive Council submission for the outstanding National Waste Management Policy 2023-2032.

He acknowledged Water PNG, the Lae Chamber of Commerce, Lae City Authority, the Morobe Provincial Government and other stakeholders who had collaborated on the waste management policy.

Motsy further commended SP on the milestone opening of its second wastewater treatment plant; the first one was opened in Port Moresby in September 2023.

Governor Wenge voiced similar sentiments, and further expressed that citizens should drink moderately. He then cut the ribbon to officially open the new plant, before guests were taken on a tour of the brewery’s facilities.