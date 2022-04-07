SP Lager Celebrates 70 Years As A Brand

SP Brewery Managing Director, Ed Weggemans said the brand is seen as a national icon.

He said as a registered PNG company, SP Brewery through its SP Lager brand also played an important role in contributing to the PNG economy and the Government’s national purse.

“Through SP Lager’s current slogan “Bungim Yumi”, we continue to build on the value of Brewing the Joy of True Togetherness, both as a brand and Company.

“From the first locally hosted South Pacific Games in 1969, which SP co-sponsored; to celebrating the raising of the national flag for the first time in 1975 as an independent state.

“We have also journeyed in the local sporting arena. From the first SP Intercity Cup in 1990 to one of our biggest highlights in PNG rugby league, when the SP Hunters entered the Queensland Intrust Super Cup and then winning the 2017 grand final,” said Weggemans.

He said that this journey demonstrates how the brand has been able to withstand the test of time while remaining relevant in an evolving market.