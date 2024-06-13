SP Brewery Funds Leadership Program Graduates

This marks the seventh and final cohort of the program under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the government and SP Brewery Ltd.

Endorsed by the Papua New Guinea government in 2008, the PPP policy aims to strengthen governance and accountability. In response to leadership shortcomings identified in 2013, a collaborative framework was developed, leading to the creation of the leadership program, managed by the Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance (SILAG).

Since its inception in 2017, SP Brewery Ltd has invested K1.75 million in annual training, resulting in over 200 future leaders being equipped to serve in various public sectors. The current cohort's training took place in Buka, focusing on developing leaders aged 25-35.

SILAG chief executive officer, Michael Barobe, expressed gratitude to SP Brewery for their support, highlighting the importance of such corporate partnerships. SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare, encouraged the graduates to leverage their new skills for the benefit of their communities.

The program has been praised for its significant contribution to public sector capacity-building, with DPM Secretary and SILAG Board Chair, Taies Sansan, acknowledging the strategic value of this corporate partnership and urging other companies to support similar initiatives.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the theme "Developing Future Leaders in the Public Sector through Public-Private Partnership," emphasizing the vital role of such collaborations in enhancing public service delivery.