Southside Women Get SME Boost

The Governor and Deputy Governor of NCD, as well as Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko met with the women and expressed how proud they were of what the women have achieved in getting their groups registered.

Governor Parkop announced that seed fund of K100’000 was ready to be given to Anna Skate and the women of Motu Koita, which MP Tkatchenko had delivered to the 289 associations.

He said, “Firstly, I want to announce to our team, at a city level, that I have set up an SME SERVICE CENTRE. Secondly, I have allocated K1million in addition to continue our support towards you all.”

The Governor stressed to women that SME was not something new, as these are initiatives that were started in the past, and supported by the government. The government is now investing more in resources, time and energy and attention to a new initiative called Micro-Small to Medium Enterprise (MSME) Council of PNG. The MSME Council is the peak body representing the nation’s micro, small and medium enterprises in PNG.

“I am happy for our Member (Tkatchenko). We have a combination that is working and achieving results. This combination works because we trust each other. Moresby South, if you ask me how your member has used your DSIP, I can say that he has used it wisely, because with all the initiatives we support KINA for KINA. When he gives one kina, I give one kina na market I kamap,” Governor Parkop said.

He said this should be the benchmark they must work towards in achieving and he hopes that the same will happen in the east and west electorates of Port Moresby.

Photo/Story credit: Molly Haiai