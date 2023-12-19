Solar dryers for vanilla farmers

This eco-friendly technology aims to revolutionize vanilla production, benefiting over 1,000 rural households and 40 farmer groups.

With 199 solar dryers distributed across nine locations, these devices expedite drying, maintain bean quality, and reduce curing time.

The initiative not only boosts local farmers' incomes but also positions Papua New Guinea competitively in the global vanilla market.

Complemented by comprehensive training, this holistic approach ensures sustainable, high-quality vanilla production aligned with international standards.