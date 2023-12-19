 

Solar dryers for vanilla farmers

BY: Loop Author
13:30, December 19, 2023
49 reads

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in collaboration with the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, has introduced Vanilla Solar Dryers in the Sepik Region of Papua New Guinea.

This eco-friendly technology aims to revolutionize vanilla production, benefiting over 1,000 rural households and 40 farmer groups.

With 199 solar dryers distributed across nine locations, these devices expedite drying, maintain bean quality, and reduce curing time.

The initiative not only boosts local farmers' incomes but also positions Papua New Guinea competitively in the global vanilla market.

Complemented by comprehensive training, this holistic approach ensures sustainable, high-quality vanilla production aligned with international standards.

Tags: 
Vanilla Solar Dryers
EU-STREIT PNG Programme
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 49 reads