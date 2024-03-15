Solar dryers for farmers in Daulo

British American Tobacco (BAT) and Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) unveiled their solar dryers on Wednesday, 14 March 2024.

The launch was witnessed by Secretary for Agriculture Dr Sergie Bang and other executive officers from BAT PNG and FPDA.

The launch marks the 20th solar dryer built from the 50 that was agreed to in an agreement signed between FPDA and BAT PNG last year.

As part of this initiative, BAT PNG will contribute K1 million for the construction of 50 solar dryers for bulb onions in different locations in PNG, with each dryer costing around K20,000.

Another 30 solar dryers are yet to be constructed.

This partnership marks BAT PNG's first investment in the agriculture sector.

The project will benefit about 3000 to 5000 onion farming households, helping them reduce post-harvest losses related to drying and storage issues.

This initiative is a significant step towards promoting sustainable agriculture and improving the livelihoods of the farmers in PNG.

Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Sergie Bang when speaking at the launch said this partnership with BAT PNG is highly embraced as it will benefit many farmers in the country.

He said sourcing funding assistance from partners is not easy and requires a transparent and accountable organization to convince the partners to release the funds.

Dr Bang further stressed that it is the government’s policy to reduce the number of imports in the country and therefore urged the farmers to work extra hard to fulfill meet this policy expectation.