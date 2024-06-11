Soil science training for Lae journos

The training, held yesterday, was facilitated by a non-profit media support organisation called Internews, in collaboration with Women in Media PNG and the National Agriculture Research Institute.

Soil fertility issues and their causes were discussed, where it was outlined that soils vary across different regions, and each soil has specific problems.

Among the causes of soil fertility issues, it was highlighted that traditional shifting cultivation is unsustainable in soil nutrient management and of course, the rapid increase in PNG’s population growth rate, which has tripled in the last three decades.

Soil scientist, William Sirabis, pointed out that while land is limited, the population keeps growing, and the need to eat increases as well. This places an enormous strain on the land as people make gardens to feed their families, and continuously use the same piece of land year in, year out.

Participants were also taken to NARI’s demonstration plots, where NARI’s research technician, Martin Raurela, explained that they are currently simultaneously cultivating cassava and cowpea, called ‘intercropping’, in one of their trial plots with compost added.

Cowpea is a legume that has the ability to improve soil quality due to its nitrogen fixing character.

“The cowpea has nitrogen fixation; it fixes the soil. We then want to measure the effect it has on the cassava yield,” explained Raurela.

“We have 12 plots; we have six intercropping with cowpea while the other six are just cassava alone.

“After we do this trial, we will be able to identify the effects of compost then give out the information to farmers.

“This particular plot, the soil was already of poor quality because when we had planted corn, we saw some indication of low fertility. So, we want to see now, this planting that we have done, will it have an effect on the soil or not? We have already gotten some soil samples then after harvesting, we’ll test it again to determine the composition of nutrients. It’s like a soil improvement or soil management trial.”

It is hoped that the training will equip journalists with the necessary knowledge to adequately cover stories about environment, climate change and food security.