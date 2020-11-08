SOE reform program initiated

“This programme encompasses all SOEs. It will bolster their financial and technical capacities and, together with greater transparency and accountability, will underpin PNG’s long-term economic growth prospects and potential.”

The SOE reform program is being supported by a US$500 million loan approved by the ADB with the initial US$100 million provided in 2021.

“The Opposition will jump up and down and just say more debt. But as a businessman I am willing to borrow if my returns are much greater. This loan from the ADB will be at an interest rate of less than one percent.

“There are good reasons to have SOEs operating in our economy. Around the world, SOEs are estimated to account for about 20 percent of GDP and investment, and 5 percent of employment. They have valuable roles in areas where the market can struggle to deliver proper services to remote or poor areas, or which are subject to monopoly power such as water, electricity and some telecommunications and transport.

“But everyone knows that our SOEs have failed to meet our people’s expectations. We have faced these challenges in the past. The National Provident Fund was on the brink of failure when Sir Mekere Morauta became Prime Minister in 1999 and it was transformed into the very successful NASFUND. The so-called ‘people’s bank’ of PNGBC was bankrupt in 1999, but its merger with BSP helped create the very successful BSP of today.

“The Marape-Basil government has re-started the urgently needed SOE reform program necessary for rebuilding growth. Working with the ADB and other international partners, we are taking actions to make our SOEs more accountable, more reliable and more efficient, with better Boards based on merit,” stated the Treasurer.

“There will be clearer frameworks for Public Private Partnerships, ensuring that the public interest is protected while encouraging a level playing field for increased competition. These will be exciting times, but also challenging times. This is all part of making PNG stronger as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking opportunities for fundamental reform focused on PNG’s national interest and taking back PNG.

“We are laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term gains that boost SOE performance and ensure other social development objectives become a reality. This includes the goal of providing electricity to 70 percent of the population by 2030, greatly improving water and sanitation and providing services at affordable prices.

“In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see that some SOEs operations continue relatively smoothly, including PNG Ports, Water PNG and Motor Vehicle Insurance Ltd. Others, like PNG Power, continue to face challenges while PNG’s national carrier, Air Niugini, has been severely impacted.

“These reforms, which may include similar reforms we saw with NASFUND and BSP, will ensure the appointment of professional directors and high performing managers. With capable management and adequate financial assistance, the SOEs can prosper in a climate many people are describing as the ‘new normal’.”

Ling-Stuckey said the recovery task will take longer and be more difficult for Air Niugini, as is the case for airlines throughout the world.

“As a result, around K100 million of initial ADB funding will go to Air Niugini to assist in its restructure and reorganisation following resumption of domestic flights and rebuilding of international flight services. Without this guaranteed support, we would not see the level of re-opening of flight connections within PNG vital for restarting our economy and bringing families together again. This is the first step in fundamental reforms.”

The ADB loan is provided on highly concessional terms. It is linked to Libor (the London interbank offer rate for 6 months which is currently 0.25 percent) and includes a grace period of three years and a 12-year repayment period.

