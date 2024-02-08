Socio-Economic Challenges Dampen Business Confidence

Throughout the year, escalating law and order issues coupled with service disruptions subdued business confidence, as highlighted by BSP’s Group General Manager for Corporate Banking, Peter Beswick.

The gradual depreciation of the PGK/USD mid-rate since May contributed to the unease within the business community, prompting questions regarding the timing and implications of the currency depreciation in 2023.

However, the outlook began to brighten towards the end of Q4 2023, buoyed by the news of the Porgera mine’s recommission and the signing of the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Papua LNG in 2024, which ignited positive business sentiment.

Nevertheless, Mr. Beswick cautioned against complacency, emphasizing the disruptive events of January 10th, 2024, which severely impacted business sentiment. The incident served as a stark reminder of the escalating law and order challenges faced by PNG, exacerbated by issues such as limited employment opportunities, urban migration, and the soaring cost of living, which have become focal points for unrest.

In light of the impending political uncertainty, with the vote of no confidence becoming permissible in February, Mr. Beswick underscored the imperative for the government to prioritize rebuilding business confidence. He stressed the urgency of delivering on the promised "Black Wednesday" relief package to address the concerns of the business community.

Looking ahead, Mr. Beswick highlighted the signing of the Papua LNG FID as pivotal in revitalizing business morale and potentially triggering an extended investment super-cycle for PNG.