SML application lodged for Porgera mine restart

The lodgment of the SML application is a step closer to reopening of the Porgera Mine in Enga Province.

Chairman of Kumul Minerals Holdings and Director of New Porgera Limited, Dr IIa Temu, hailed the lodgment of the application by NPL as a significant step towards the restart of the mine.

“The lodgment of the SML application is an important milestone for the reopening of the Porgera gold mine. This follows the approval and registration of the transfer of Exploration Licence No. 454 and SML 11 to New Porgera Limited and the subsequent surrender of SML11 and all ancillary tenements by NPL.

The application will now be subject to the normal regulatory assessment process which will include the

Minister for Mining convening a Development Forum in accordance with the requirements of the Mining Act to canvas the views of stakeholders. New Porgera Limited will work cooperatively with the MRA and other State agencies to enable them to complete the regulatory assessment process as soon as possible,” Dr Temu said.

Barrick Gold President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bristow, congratulated NPL on reaching this key milestone towards the mine’s restart.

The parties are now focused on satisfying the remaining conditions under the New Porgera Commencement Agreement.

“The lodgment of the SML application is a big step forward on BNL’s journey with the State to reopen the mine as true partners. The parties are now focused on satisfying the remaining conditions under the New Porgera Commencement Agreement.

“In parallel, and in our role as operator of New Porgera, BNL is undertaking certain preparatory work on the processing plant with the support of the MRA and is building a committed team, the majority of whom will be Papua New Guineans.

“We are moving ever closer to enabling the people of the Porgera Valley to finally see the ‘white smoke’ they have been waiting for,” Bristow said.