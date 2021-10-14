SMEC To Graduate SME Trainers

The training of trainer (TOT) program was conducted under SMEC’s, “Start and Improve Your Business” (SIYB), an accredited MSME training program.

“It is SMEC’s flagship entrepreneurship training program for out of school participants, aspiring and existing startup MSMEs in the last 24 years since the training program was introduced in PNG in 1996.

“SMEC has since built its institutional capacity over these years and currently has 108 network training partners, 154 certified trainers and 23 Master trainers and, trained more than 100,000 MSMEs throughout PNG,” said SMEC Managing Director, Petrus Ralda.

The SIYB is a business start-up training programme, which enables entrepreneurs to evaluate the viability of their business ideas and provides the needed skills to start their own business.

Mr Ralda said the TOT program aims at empowering rural entrepreneurship development through capacity building and business development at the provincial, district and LLG levels.

Provincial, district and LLG business development officers and officers within the District Development Authorities and Local Level Governments from the Southern region attended the training.

SMEC believes by empowering and up skilling these officers, they will be able to train the local MSMEs in their respective provinces.