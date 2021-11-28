SME Partners To Boost Online Shopping

CPL’s General Manager Finance, Nazar Shaffee, says the partnership will form PNG’s leading retailer’s service delivery options for its customers.

“Customers in Port Moresby and overseas can use their mobile phones to have their food, health and well-being products delivered to their homes and offices or to their friends’ and families’ during the festive season.

“We are happy to partner with an SME because we can say that we are helping small business, not only that but we also benefit in return and our customers have the convenience to shop online,” Mr Shaffee said.

The SME tech start-up registered as PHIPAX GO, is a first of its kind and a first multi-vendor on demand delivery platform making things convenient from ordering to delivering where good and products are delivered safely and can track the journey all the way.

Founder Andrew Kitum said: “The support from a retail giant such as CPL, will ensure not only mutual benefit to achieve the goals as an SME in its growing phase, but also the other businesses that depend on our platform.”

He said it is a contribution to the digital revolution to create more opportunities for PNG to advance.

The App can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Play Store.

CPL Group as a business is passionate about working with local SME and making sure what it does is best for their customers.

The App is said to make things easier for the customer without any delay on the particulars they want when it comes to shopping at your own conviniences via the P-APP online shopping platform.