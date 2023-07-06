SME grants launched

This follows today’s business support grant launch in Lae by Business Link Pacific, in partnership with the Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI) and the Lae Chamber of Commerce.

Business Link Pacific is a private sector development programme delivered by DT Global and funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The business support grants are designed to stimulate SME growth, innovation, access to finance and investment in social inclusion and climate action.

“The heart and soul of the BLP is the advisory services,” said the Business Services Manager for PNG, Gabriel Iso.

“It’s linking small and medium-sized enterprises to have access to professional help, for example, financial management, HR, marketing and publicity. There are so many different areas or gaps where SMEs lack so the idea is BLP provides a one-stop shop on our BLP website; the online portal where we have over 40 service providers approved.

“An SME goes onto our portal and they should be able to see all the service providers in there. So if they have an accounting issue, taxation issue, HR issues, business planning and strategy issues, we have service providers that are BLP quality approved so they are able to reach out.”

Iso said the advisory phase of Business Link Pacific has been operating in PNG for five years now while the second phase, the grants, was just launched today.

The grants are donor funds provided to small and medium-sized enterprises that meet the criteria of at least one of the following five categories of: Innovation, growth, inclusion, climate and finance.

To apply, businesses must submit a proposal that outlines the project they are proposing to undertake, the expected outcomes of the project and the financial resources they are seeking.

Business Link Pacific is encouraging application from women, youth, indigenous entrepreneurs and community-led businesses. Guidelines and full criteria can be accessed on their website.