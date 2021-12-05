SME Fair Underway 

The Fair is underway and city residents have been encouraged to visit the various stalls at the old Steamships compound in Waigani.

The Mega SME Fair commenced on December 3rd and will end December 16th. The Fair is made possible by the Unity Supermarket Limited, a company set up by the PNG Christian Professionals Network.

They are providing free space for all SMEs that will be participating in the SME Fair at the old Steamships compound in Waigani.

Maryann Dama who started her SME business two months ago is a participant in the fair. She is selling the latest clothing materials.

She said this platform would provide her the opportunity not only to sell her products but also network with other women in business.