A dummy cheque of K300,000 was presented to the representatives of the SME to the organizers of the SME Breakfast yesterday at the TISA haus, signifying an elevation status from just being a platinum sponsor in the previous year.

The newly appointed CEO of the Tisa Community Finance Limited, Sunil Pokharel was pleased to present a dummy cheque of K300,000 to the Chairman of SME Corporation, Paul John Pora and the MD for Strategic Communications, Andrew Runawery, towards the 2023 SME Business Breakfast with the Prime Minister later this year.

TCF came on board in 2022 as a platinum sponsor with K100,000 last year towards the event, and this year, it is pleased to announce that it is the naming right sponsor for the Annual 2023 SME Breakfast.

Mr Runawery gave a background of the MSME Business Breakfast.

“The event is in its 5th year. It commenced in 2019 on 27th of June which was marked internally as a day to recognize the Micro Small to Medium Enterprises globally, how they contribute in its economy respectively,” Runawery explained.

PNG took on the task in 2019, probably the first in the Pacific to observe the day where critical issues were discussed.

“This morning is very important to the event because when we started, the organizers ourselves, Small Business had to run the first mile ourselves. We had limited, little support in 2019, and then we had some support in 2020 and 2021 and TCF came on board last year as a platinum partner,”Runawery said.

Mr Pokharel said TCF strongly believes that SME is one of the emerging sector especially in emerging economies because SME is going to plays a crucial role to uplifting the economy.

“So it’s not an exceptions but I think we are going in the right track and the good thing is you’re going to have digital learning platform that’s available. That’s going to be a game changer, and we strongly believe in TCF which is to be a TISA bank in the future,” he said.

“The technology that we’re investing in is very competent digital learning platforms especially we are targeting under SME sector.”

Pokharel added that TCF is the only bank or only financial institution in the country which is member of Global Alliance for Valued Banking, which he believes is a platform for learning.