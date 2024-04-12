SME Awards farewell Ela Motors CEO

The PNG SME Awards are sponsored by Ela Motors and they have come to see CEO Okutsu as an instrumental part of the sponsorship and a supporter to PNG SME since the inaugural year in 2020 up until 2023.

Through the assistance from Ela Motors, 70 small businesses were recognized. Also, a total of 1.2 million in cash and prizes had been given to best performing SMEs, who were recognized for their innovation and contributions to the economy and their local communities.

Initiator of the awards, Andrew Runawery of Strategic Communications acknowledged the outgoing CEO’s contributions and welcomed the new CEO Masaru Mikami to “Toyota Country”.

“In 2020, Ela Motors were the major prize sponsor up until 2023, where the sponsorship was elevated to naming rights sponsor. We came here to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of the outgoing CEO, he was instrumental throughout the years and during COVID when the economy was constricted. We reached out to a number of business houses, however Ela Motors was gracious to us by supporting,” said Runawery.

Outgoing CEO Mitsuyoshi Okutsu was overwhelmed with the kind words and gifts and said Ela Motors was committed to continue its support to the PNG SME even though the country faced a pandemic in 2020.

The new CEO, Masaru Mikami is looking forward to getting to know more about PNG SME and the recipients.

“It’s a pleasure to have you all here today as we embark on this journey. As the newly appointed CEO for Ela Motors, I am truly honoured to stand with my warmest gratitude for gracing us with your (Strategic Communications Ltd) presence today. Let’s give a hand to Mr Okutsu for his truly impressive achievements, not only did he support SMEs but he also managed to motivate partners and sponsors and trust me that’s not easy,” said Mikami.