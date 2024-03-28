Smare appointed to TCF Board

Smare is a lawyer, geologist and entrepreneur and is one of PNG’s senior business leaders. He is presently the Executive Chairman of private equity firm TrueNorth Capital, with investments in various sectors locally and internationally, and directly employing over 2500 Papua New Guineans nationally.

He is also non-executive board chair of Paradise Company Ltd, Independent President of the Chambers of Resources & Energy (PNGCORE), and a non-executive director to many large companies over the last 20 years.

With his role with TCF, Smare also has a strong emotional connection to the mission of TCF and TISA as his mother Josephine was a community schoolteacher and a member of TISA, teaching in schools across Papua New Guinea for well over 30 years before retiring.

TCF is an owned subsidiary of Teachers Savings and Loan Society Ltd and is a licensed financial institution focused on providing financial services and products to the retail and commercial segment, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).