Sir Wilson Is New Board Chair

TISA Community Finance Ltd (TCF), a wholly owned subsidiary of Teachers Savings and Loan Society Ltd and licensed financial institution, announced the appointment of Sir L. Wilson Kamit, as Chairman of its Board of Directors effective 21 July 2022.

In a statement, TISA says, “Sir Wilson brings to the TCF Board, a wealth of expertise and leadership experience to further strengthen the subsidiary’s focus on providing financial services and products to the retail and commercial segment, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“With a vast leadership experience in financial sector regulation, business, banking, economics, superannuation, investments, and insurance sector the Sir L. Wilson Kamit, board of TCF is confident in its appointment of Sir Wilson as the Board Chair.”

Sir Wilson began his career as a graduate research officer at the Central Bank on July 1975 progressing through many management roles before being appointed deputy governor in 1991 then governor in 1999.

As governor, he was also the alternate governor representing PNG on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was the Registrar of Savings and Loans Societies.

Since then Sir Wilson has held numerous industry board engagements such as being alternate executive director for the Asian Development Bank in Manila, a Director for the InterOil Corporation, PNG Sustainable Development Programme Limited (PNGSDP) and Credit Corporation Limited.

Sir Wilson is currently a member of the Independent Advisory Group and a member of the University of Papua New Guinea Interim Council.

TISA states, “With close to five decades of numerous professional and community pursuits, Sir Wilson is an invaluable addition to the TCF Board and its progress to upgrading its NBFI License to a full Commercial Banking License.”