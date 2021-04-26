Simbu budget applauded

After formally approving it, the Treasurer said the budget reflected the aspirations both of the Simbu people and of the development agenda of the Marape Government.

“I look forward to being able to support it and the provincial government over the course of the year,” he stated.

“The Marape Government will work closely with the Simbu team to ensure that its budget is delivered according to plan.”

The Budget, submitted by Governor Michael Dua, who was accompanied by Sinesine-Yongomugl MP and Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua, and Member for Gumine, Nick Kuman, consists of National Government grants and payments and rollovers of K384.3 million, and internal revenue of K6 million.

A feature of the budget, according to Governor Dua, is a decision “to decentralise and relocate resources to districts and LLGs”.

“We have increased dialogue with district development authorities to reduce duplication of resources and effort and to promote partnerships,” Governor Dua said.

“Supporting this initiative, we have redesigned our operational structures to increase manpower at districts and LLGs. This is already having a positive impact.”

Governor Dua said spending on major development initiatives includes:

The North-South Transnational Highway linking Momase to Southern through Simbu Province, thus linking Simbu people to increased opportunities for social and economic development.

Investing in agriculture in Karimui, especially cocoa and coffee production.

Promoting urbanisation along the Highlands Highway by developing service centres at strategic locations, with an emphasis on creating opportunities for MSMEs.

Increasing the provincial government’s investment capacity to improve Simbu’s financial portfolio.

“Our theme for 2021 is empowerment through inclusive opportunities,” the Governor said. “We want to create pathways for wealth creation, and to ensure that we provide adequate goods and services for the local population.”

(Sinesine-Yongomugl MP and Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua, left, Simbu Governor Michael Dua and Member for Gumine, Nick Kuman, presenting the Simbu provincial budget to Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey in Port Moresby)