Simberi observes National Mine Safety Week

NMSW kick started with an official opening on Monday, April 24 and continued with a range of activities including sports, noticeboard competition, booth set up, drawing competition for local school students, and familiarization tour of an Articulated Dump Truck (ADT).

Health and Safety Manager, Leo Kola, shared the theme for the event which was ‘Mobile Equipment Safety’.

He stated that NMSW presented the opportunity for everyone to pay attention to mobile equipment safety following frequent mobile equipment related incidents across the industry in the country as recorded by the Mineral Resource Authority (MRA).

“Mobile Equipment Safety is a very important topic in the industry with many incidents recorded by MRA in the last 24 months. We as an operation have experienced mobile equipment incidents. Let’s take the safety messages from the NMSW into our work and in our everyday lives,” said Kola.

In 2012, NMSW was introduced as a tool to improve safety in the mining industry.

To see first-hand SGCL’s participation, Senior Mines Inspector Andrew Onguglo and Inspector Saki Beka were present at Simberi during the week.

“Safety is an individual commitment. You either take the risk or protect yourself by observing safety protocols and controls put in place.

“It is simple. Focus on yourself while working in a high-risk environment like the mine. Controls are there and if you follow them faithfully, you minimize the chances of getting involved in an incident,” Ongugulo said.

The week got SGCL employees and contractors engaged in meaningful discussions around safety with haul truck operator, Samuel Kea assisting in explaining the safety aspects of an ADT and sharing his personal safety story.

Students from Simberi Primary School were also engaged in several of the competitions where they participated in the week’s activities.