Simango is TISA Foundation CEO

Simango has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer for the TISA Foundation, reporting to the Group CEO Michael Koisen. Simango joins TISA Foundation from his previous post as executive director for Grow PNG, which is a nonprofit organisation that supports and progresses inclusive and sustainable agricultural programs for rural communities in Markham, Morobe Province.



Simango has held senior roles working across multiple sectors with various development partners in PNG and the region.



“I am honoured to be joining TISA and excited about the opportunity to work closely with the TISA Board to nurture, lead and grow the Foundation,” he said.



Koisen said he was thrilled to welcome someone of Simango’s experience and calibre to the Foundation.



“We are confident that John will be a great leader for the Foundation. He has a proven track record of success in his past work and is passionate about our mission. We know he will raise the bar for our programs when we roll them out.

“Since becoming a member of the Global Alliance for Value-Based Banking (GABV), it is our overarching commitment to continue making a positive impact for our people, our communities, and our planet,” said Koisen.



“We share a belief with our customers that money can be used to create a world where our people, communities and the planet thrive. That’s why this Foundation matters. It demonstrates our commitment to achieve the best possible outcomes for our customers and at the same time, remain true to our purpose.”