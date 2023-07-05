Shares acquired in SPX

SPX is the national stock exchange of Fiji, based in Suva.

PCMD is the majority shareholder in PNGX Group Limited, operator of PNGX Markets, Papua New Guinea’s national stock exchange.

SPX and PNGX have an existing Memorandum of Understanding to explore matters of mutual interest and benefit. PCMD will seek to build upon that MoU working with both exchanges to develop an integrated regional network of markets supporting access to capital for listed and unlisted companies (including the SME sector), to introduce new exchange-traded products into the region, and to expand PCMD’s role in financial education and capital markets training.

The shareholding in SPX adds to PCMD’s growing portfolio of investments in regional stock exchanges and related activities.

About Pacific Capital Markets Development

Pacific Capital Markets Development is an Australian company committed to the development of capital markets in the Pacific region. Pacific Capital Markets Development is the majority shareholder of PNGX Group Limited, operator of Papua New Guinea’s national stock exchange.

The Principals of Pacific Capital Markets Development are David Lawrence and Frank Dunphy. Each has over 35 years of experience in the operation of regional markets, stockbroking, funds management and financial services compliance.