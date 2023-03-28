Search for PNG’s unique ‘homemade’ products

This time it’s bigger, better and richer! Instigated by Lily PNG Women’s Magazine, which promotes women’s development and economic empowerment by giving a platform to female entrepreneurs, the competition this year has attracted even greater support from its sponsoring partners.

There is over K15,000 in cash to win for the top three entrants to put towards their business ideas in the product categories of Wearable, Useful and Edible (sponsored by the PNG-Australia Partnership, MiBank and Women's Micro Bank), plus K4000 in setup costs such as business and trademark registration from Business Link Pacific.

In addition, the top 15 entrants will share in K30,000 worth of one-on-one business development through trainer Pacifund (headed by MSME Council president Des Yaninen) funded by the PNG-Australia Partnership.

This is a substantial prize that will involve a thorough business needs analysis, then a tailormade training program to address identified weaknesses – from learning how to set and keep a budget, to marketing lessons and sale-boosting strategies.

Two more generous partners have come on board to help regional finalists send their products to Port Moresby and attend the judging in person.

The people’s airline PNG Air has become the competition’s official carrier and will cover the logistics of flying finalists and their entries to and from the capital, while The Stanley Hotel is the official accommodation partner and will provide a room for the night for out-of-town finalists and category winners.

In terms of product development, supermarket giant CPL has again pledged to work with the winner of the Edible category to bring their food product to market, with Chef Julz Henao of SME The Healthy Food Co back on board as chief taster and judge; while SME Annette Sete of Maku Gifts and Lavagirl will return as chief judge of the Wearable and Useful categories with a view to talent-scouting for new product lines for her shops.

The judges are looking for original and innovative PNG-made products, preferably made with local materials and created to meet a particular PNG need that nobody else has thought of.

All the winning products, along with a selection of the finalists, will be showcased in Lily Magazine after the judging in June-July to give a promotional platform to the businesses and provide a handy shopping guide for readers.

‘Homemade 2023’ will incorporate three categories:

Wearable (eg. clothes, shoes, jewellery, hats) Useful (eg. toys, tools, textiles, furniture & furnishings, recyclables, gadgets for the kitchen, office or workshop, gift lines such as paper, soap, perfume, oils) Edible (eg. jams, juices, cereals, dairy, meats, baked goods, alcohol, spices or any product made from PNG plant and/or animal ingredients)

The most innovative product chosen from these three category winners will win the grand prize of K10,500 (K4500 PNG-Aus Partnership; K3000 MiBank, K3000 Women's Micro Bank); 2nd K3000; 3rd K2000 (both from PNG-Aus Partnership).

Nominations close on Monday, May 29, 2023. To enter, send a photo of yourself with your product plus a description of how your product is made and what makes it different.