Screening of mobility workers to resume

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey has reassured candidates that screening will take place in a number of provinces in August and September.

Candidates are currently waiting to be interviewed by Treasury’s Labor Mobility Unit.

“The Marape Government remains firmly committed to the scheme and aims to have a substantial pool of workers ready for engagement as soon as travel bans are lifted,” Ling-Stuckey said.

“At present, more than 1,200 workers are in preparation for work in Australia and New Zealand, and more will be added in the coming months.

“We are committing substantial funds, in cooperation with donors and working closely with the World Bank, to ensure that as many workers as possible are ready to travel when the door opens.”

The Pacific Labor Mobility program has been aggressively promoted as a key revenue raising initiative in the Marape Government’s revised Medium Term Revenue strategy (MTRS).

Ling-Stuckey said it has proven to be a very successful skills development and income opportunity for more than 145 Papua New Guineans in Australia, where 138 remain.

Treasury estimates that workers in Australia have remitted K4.2 million to their families since the scheme started in 2018. Much more would have been remitted if the world coronavirus pandemic had not forced the suspension of the scheme.

Ling-Stuckey is aiming to have 8,000 Papua New Guineans a year working in Australia and New Zealand by 2025, which would mean more than K200 million in remittances to families back home.

“This is a significant boost to family incomes, often in rural areas where there are few opportunities for cash employment, and to the broader economy,” he said. “The hidden benefits are just as substantial.

“The training, skills transfer and entrepreneurial experience made available through the scheme are of enormous benefit to the families and communities of these workers, and ultimately to Papua New Guinea as a whole.

“That is why it is so important for the Marape Government to maintain the impetus of the scheme while borders are closed.”

Treasury’s Labor Mobility unit is working with the Australian government and the World Bank to enhance the scheme with three new initiatives on skills development for workers, non-financial family support and worker reintegration, and PNG systems that are more responsive to employer needs.

The unit has also been given approval for five new senior staff to conduct screening, evaluation and training.

Interviews and essential administrative tasks such as National Identity Cards for workers will take place for Central Bougainville, East Sepik, Enga, Esa’ala, Oro, Ijivitari, Morobe, Lae, Madang, New Ireland, North Fly, Sinasina, Hela and Southern Highlands districts next month and in September.

(Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey, Madang MP Bryan Kramer and Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, after exchanging notes on a number of subjects, including labour mobility issues)