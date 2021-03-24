Savings and Loans Society expands

The Society officially opened its branch at Konos in the Sentral LLG recently.

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan officially opened an office which within the LLG office compound.

The Loans Society, which is a member of the PNG Federation of Savings and Loans Society was founded by former premier Pedi Anis and is a home-grown New Ireland financial institution.

It was established in 1995 through the collaboration with the New Ireland Commerce division and the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

Officially obtaining a banking license from BPNG in 2019.

Anis said the vision and purpose of the society is to create a pool of funds through savings and to assist its financial members through loans to better their standard of living, especially for low income earners and the rural population.

The Niu Ailan Savings and Loans Society has branches in Kavieng town, Namatanai town, Lihir, Umbukul and Silur.