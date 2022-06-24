Santos Welcomes New Apprentices

Ten females are among 25 novices, who have joined the Santos 2022 Apprenticeship Program following a rigorous selection process, which will see them train at the Institut Teknologi Petroleum Petronas (INSTEP) in Malaysia. About 900 applications were received for the 2022 Program.

Upon completion of the technician training at INSTEP, the apprentices will earn a Pearson Business Education Technology Council Level 2 and Level 3 UK qualification.

Santos Country Chair for PNG, Leon Buskens when welcoming the apprentices, said: “You have joined at an exciting time following the merger between Oil Search and Santos.

“As the inaugural batch under the merged entity, there are greater opportunities for you to advance in all aspects of your career both in PNG and abroad. I encourage you to do your best and importantly, maintain a positive attitude and uphold your values, this is what will take you far on this journey.

“This is the beginning, but you should be proud of yourselves as we are of you for making it this far. Congratulations and welcome to Santos.”

Joining Mr Buskens to address the new cohort were pioneering trainees, Cornelius Soagai, Senior Government Affairs Manager and Lydia Warubi, Deputy Occupational Health & Safety Manager.

Mr Soagai went on to become the first national Production Manager in the Operations and Maintenance Department while Ms Warubi made waves as the first national female process technician to work at the Central Processing Facility.

Both leaders encouraged the apprentices to maximize on the career development opportunities available to them at Santos.

Among the cohort was Judy Sasa who completed the Company’s pre-apprentice program at the Kumul Petroleum Academy (KPA) in 2020. Judy finished at the top of her class and attained an honourable achievement award.

A grateful Judy thanked Santos for a further opportunity to broaden her knowledge in oil and gas production.

“My dream is coming true as I have always wanted to work in this industry.”

The 25 apprentices along with the Santos training team departed PNG for Malaysia last weekend. Two permanent employees were also part of the travelling party to INSTEP where they will train to become dual Electrical & Instrumentation tradesmen.