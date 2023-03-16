Santos transfers facility to Gulf gov’t

This follows the handover of another CDI facility in Moro, Southern Highlands by the company to the Mineral Resources Development Company.



Santos signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) with the Gulf Provincial Government, and CDI Foundation Trustee Company Ltd to enable the transfer of the facility which will continue to implement health and education programs in the province.



Santos Senior Vice President PNG Stakeholder Management, Wayne Kasou, emphasized the value of fostering meaningful partnerships between Santos, CDI Foundation Trustee Company Ltd, and the Gulf Provincial Government to underpin socioeconomic aspirations and service delivery to the people of Gulf Province.



“We are pleased to be working closely with the provincial government knowing that we are also partners in the Papua LNG project with the Operator, TotalEnergies. As we go forward, we need to foster these relationships in a meaningful way, not just as a token measure, to ensure that we these partnerships ships help drive the socio-economic aspirations of our people,” Mr Kasou said.



Gerea Aopi, Community Development Initiative (CDI) Chair, said: “We wanted to ensure that once we handover (CDI facilities), we are not going to handover something that is going to fail, but rather we want to hand over an asset that will holistically benefit our people in Gulf.”



Mr Aopi also stressed the key factors necessary for proper operations of the facilities include good governance, transparency and leadership accountability from all stakeholders.



“From a CDI perspective, we will assist to develop strategies as to how best we can utilise these facilities to earn additional income for the province.”



Meanwhile, Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta, on behalf of the people of Gulf Province recognised the importance of partnerships with all stakeholders in terms of service delivery which will be beneficial to his province.



The Governor thanked Santos and said the transfer of the CDI facility will allow them to be more provincial focussed instead of concentrating on resource areas only.



Discussions are also underway for the transfer of the CDI Foundation facility located in Port Moresby to the Gulf Provincial Government conditional on trust arrangements to be agreed between the concerned parties before end of March 2023.