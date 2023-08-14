This was highlighted during the 2023 Business Advantage PNG investment conference held in Brisbane, Australia from August 11 and 12.

Executive Vice President Eastern Australia and PNG at Santos, Brett Darley had acknowledged the PNG landowners and the First Nations people who support their operations across Australia, Timor Leste, Alaska and, of course, PNG.

“Santos has been, and is embedded within the social and economic fabric of PNG. Santos is one of Australia’s biggest domestic gas suppliers, a leading Asia Pacific LNG supplier and is committed to supplying the critical fuels, such as oil and gas, in a more sustainable way through decarbonising projects,” Darley stated in his presentation at the conference.

“We have been a long-term investor in Papua New Guinea, our company has grown alongside PNG, and we remain committed to the nation’s long-term development and success. We have been active in PNG since the 1980s, with interests in PNG LNG and Papua New Guinea producing oil fields and development projects with Papua LNG and the P'nyang Gas Project.”

Following the merger of Oil Search in December 2021, there are 695 PNG employees, 88 per cent of whom are PNG citizens. Along with this, almost 80 per cent per cent of all leadership roles in PNG are held by PNG citizens.

“Our decision to merge with Oil Search has been a resounding success for Santos and speaks to the benefit that can come from investing in PNG,” Darley stated.

Adding that the merger has created greater alignment in Papua New Guinea to support the development of key projects including Papua LNG - delivering new jobs, helping to support the local economy, and continuing to support the development of and investment in PNG.

Darley when concluding his presentation said Santos remains committed to PNG.

“The collaboration we have undertaken over many decades is something we want to see continue into the future.”