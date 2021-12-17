Santos Appoints Directors

Dr Doyle and Mr Werror join the Santos Board effective from the implementation of Santos’ merger with Oil Search as of today, Friday 17 December 2021.

Dr Doyle’s career spans the building materials, infrastructure, industrials and logistics sectors, including senior operational roles at BHP Group Limited and CSR Limited and culminating in her appointment as CEO of CSR’s Panels Division.

She is a director of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited, NEXTDC Limited, Airservices Australia and SWOOP Analytics.

Mr Utsler has more than 40 years of international oil and gas industry experience, including senior leadership and executive positions with Amoco, BP, Woodside and New Fortress Energy. He is Executive Chairman of Otto Energy.

Mr Werror brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the mining and resources sector in Papua New Guinea. He is Managing Director and CEO of Ok Tedi Mining Limited and previously held various roles including leading community relations in Western Province.

He is Chairman of Ok Tedi Development Foundation and the Western Province Health Authority.

Santos Chairman, Keith Spence said: “I am delighted Dr Doyle, Mr Utsler and Mr Werror are joining the Santos Board and look forward to working with them as we integrate the Santos and Oil Search businesses with a vision of becoming a global leader in the energy transition”.

Mr Utsler will join the Board with effect from Santos’ 2022 Annual General Meeting.