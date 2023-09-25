Salty Monkey’s sustainable oceanwear

Surrounded by ocean enthusiasts, their booth boasted an array of ocean-inspired products - bucket hats, quick-dry hats, straw hats, fishing shirts, and beach towels.

What made them stand out were the brand-new t-shirts adorned with captivating designs from artists hailing from the Torres Straits and the Cape York.

This endeavour was a testament to their commitment to preserving culture and nature. The torchbearers of their business, Bobby and the founder, Dennis Faye, have taken bold steps towards sustainability.

They envisioned crafting Dive Fins from recycled PET plastics, and their product line was undergoing a green transformation.

Beach towels, fishing shirts, and t-shirts were embracing recycled materials, moving away from plastic packaging to eco-friendly paper wraps.

When asked about his advice on recycling, Nouna's message was crystal clear, "In the Torres Straits, we strive to protect our culture and our way of life by caring for the ocean."