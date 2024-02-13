Sabumei is CEO of Namatanai Advancement Ltd

Sabumei replaces Eugene Jnr. Schulze, who has been in the role as Acting General Manager for just over 12 months.

Member for Namatanai and Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt made this known in a staff meeting Friday, February 9, 2024 in the district.

Mr Sabumei comes with a lot of industry experience with a background in commercial agriculture and civil engineering.

“Mr Sabumei will now head the Namatanai Advancement Limited (NAL) and its subsidiaries such as Namatanai Building and Civil Limited (NBC) and Namatanai Agro-Industry.”

Minister Schnaubelt called on his people to give Sabumei the support he needs.

Sabumei, a former CEO of the government’s Kumul Agriculture Limited (KAL) thanked the MP for the expression of confidence in appointing him as the NAL CEO.

“I am grateful and honored with the responsibility you have entrusted to me and I will do my utmost to honor that trust and drive the vision you have for the people of Namatanai,” Mr Sabumei said.

Namatanai Advancement Limited (NAL) runs the only WFA Buying Point in Namatanai town where it supplies fresh fruits and vegetables to local catering company National Catering Services (NCS) for Newmont’s Lihir mine.

Mr Sabumei said his immediate task is to get the WFA Buying Point to a certain standard by equipping its staff the necessary skills to run the establishment more efficiently thus, meeting international best practices and certifications.

He added that his medium to long-term plan will focus on copra and cocoa with downstream processing in mind.