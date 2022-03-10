Rural Sepik Farmers Observe IWD

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), under the EU Funded UN Joint STREIT PNG Programme, and in collaboration with local partners, hosted the event.

The occasion in Misim Village, Drekikir, East Sepik Province, aimed to recognise the contribution of women and girls, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation and building a more sustainable future for all.

The activities in Misim pulled together close to 1,000 farmers, including those from nearby ridges, who gathered as early as 7am to take part and observe.

The keynote address, delivered by the Programme’s international gender and youth inclusion specialist, Patu Shang, encouraged all men, women and youths to value the critical roles women play in the agri-food value chains, particularly in cocoa, vanilla and fisheries.

In attendance was also the Provincial Division of Agriculture and Livestock’s advisor, Kevin Hawan, who echoed the call for menfolk to not only respect women and girls, but to include them as equal partners in all farming activities as a family.

Women farmers from nearby Hambini Village, who have been trained on cocoa propagation under the EU-STREIT Programme, took the lead to showcase bud grafting skills and techniques to produce Cocoa Pod Borer (CPB)-tolerant seedlings.

The women farmers from Misim Village also demonstrated how to properly cure and dry vanilla beans.

Another highlight of the celebration was a Facebook-live panel discussion, during which five female and a male panelists shared their experiences on challenges and way forward on agriculture-related works they initiated in their different villages and with the support of the EU-STREIT PNG Programme.

The discussions centered on how women are more vulnerable and prone to experience adverse impacts of climate change, including food and nutrition insecurity.

They also discussed how women should be given equal and fair rights and space to participate in mitigating the impacts of climate change and its resulting consequential issues, such as food insecurity and natural disasters, in their communities.

The discussions further addressed the negative and unfair cultural constraints women face as community members to take part freely in agricultural development.

The Village of Misim was selected to serve as an example of sustainable development due to the gender inclusive approach adopted by the community leader (councilor Aron Amos), resulting in better housing, proper water and sanitary conditions in the village and many other positive impacts.

The EU-STREIT PNG, being implemented as a UN Joint Programme (FAO as leading agency/administrative agent, and ILO, ITU, UNCDF and UNDP as implementing partners), is the largest grant-funded Programme of the European Union in the country and the Pacific region.

It focuses on increasing sustainable and inclusive economic development of rural areas through increasing the economic returns and opportunities from cocoa, vanilla and fishery value chains and strengthening and improving the efficiency of value chain enablers.