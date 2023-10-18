Runways an issue for airline

Acting chief executive officer of PNG’s national airline, Gary Seddon, outlined this in his presentation at the inaugural PNG-Asia Investment Conference in Hong Kong.

“In the region, for example, we are limited by runways,” he told attendees in session six of the final day of conference at the Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel.

“As the citizens of our country demand greater access to air travel, we have an increased demand for larger and more heavy aircraft. And this puts an increased strain on runways.

“We are already witnessing the deterioration of infrastructure at Rabaul and Mt Hagen; two of our largest and most significant destinations.”

Seddon added that presently, their aircraft can only operate in a limited number of hours each day “and we invariably end up cancelling flights as the timing approaches last flight limitations”.

He was referring to Flight and Duty Time Limitations (FTL), a necessary rule that ensures air crew fatigue does not decrease the flight safety. This is based on statistics that point to human factors as the cause of most aviation incidents and accidents.

Seddon, however, applauded the construction of the K692 million Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport in Morobe Province, which was officially opened on October 2nd.

“This is an example of government recognising the need to develop appropriate airport infrastructure and execute it as well.

“And Air Niugini will be shortly announcing international destinations from Lae in the coming weeks for Southeast Asia and Queensland.”

(Acting Air Niugini CEO, Gary Seddon, chatting with the Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Kerenga Kua, and the Vice Minister assisting the Prime Minister on Direct Foreign Investment, Richard Masere)